Anthony Bourdain dead at age 61 in apparent suicide

Tlevision personality, author and celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain has been found dead at age 61, his network CNN reported Friday morning.

The Emmy-winning television host of “Parts Unknown” was found unresponsive in his France hotel room Friday morning local time in an apparent suicide, CNN said.

“It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain,” the network said. “His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time.”

His close friend and award-winning chef Eric Ripert found Bourdain unresponsive in his hotel room, CNN says. – READ MORE

