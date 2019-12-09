Anthem Protester Megan Rapinoe Named Sports Illustrated ‘Sportsperson Of The Year’

On Monday, Sports Illustrated named U.S. women’s soccer star and famed anthem protester Megan Rapinoe “Sportsperson of the Year.”

“Playing the world’s game, on the world’s stage, under attack by a world leader, she dominated. And in doing so without fear, Megan Rapinoe became a voice for so many across the world,” Sports Illustrated gushed in an announcement post.

During the 2019 World Cup, Rapinoe refused to hold her hand over her heart as a “f*** you” to “sexist,” “racist,” and “small-minded” President Donald Trump.

“So it’s kind of a good ‘F you’ to any sort of inequality or bad sentiments that the administration might have towards people who don’t look exactly like him,” Rapinoe, who is openly gay, told Yahoo! Sports in May, regarding the anthem protest. “Which, God help us if we all looked like him. Scary. Really scary. Ahh, disturbing.” – READ MORE