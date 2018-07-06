Another U.K. Mayor Bans Trump

It seems that a great number of U.K. mayors like to virtue-signal by openly trolling or issuing bans on President Trump.

According to HuffPo, former Somali refugee Magid Magid, the Lord Mayor of Sheffield, issued a ban on President Trump from entering his city while declaring July 13 — the day Trump will be visiting the U.K. — “Mexico Solidarity Day.”

The Lord Mayor announced his decision at a Sheffield City Council meeting on Wednesday during which he wore a sombrero “in solidarity” with Mexico. “He was also wearing ceremonial mayoral chains and a black T-shirt that read ‘Donald Trump is a wasteman,’ a slang term that refers to someone who lacks merit and maturity,” reports HuffPo.

“In this current climate of politics where fear and hate is widespread, the last thing we need is a world leader like Donald J. Trump being a spurting cesspit of hate, stoking divisions between communities while scapegoating minorities,” Magid said at Wednesday’s council meeting.- READ MORE

