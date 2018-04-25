ANOTHER TRUMP WIN: CBO Projects Highest Level Of Growth Of GDP In 15 Years

President Trump is presiding over an economy that is soaring; according to the Congressional Budget Office’s budget and economic outlook, real Gross Domestic Product will grow by 3.3% from the fourth quarter of 2017 to the fourth quarter of 2018. That would be the highest level of growth in 15 years.

The CBO report states, “In CBO’s projections, real GDP expands by 3.3 percent this year and by 2.4 percent in 2019. It grew by 2.6 percent last year.” As CNS Newsreports, “The last time real GDP grew by more than 3.3 percent from the fourth quarter of one year to the fourth quarter of the next was in 2003, when it grew by 4.4 percent, according to the historical data published by the Bureau of Economic Analysis.”

And guess who is responsible for this good news? A GOP president and Congress, apparently. CBO notes, “CBO significantly boosted its projections of the growth of real GDP in 2018 and 2019, mostly because of the recent changes in fiscal policy.”

Speaking to the House Budget Committee on April 12, CBO Director Keith Hall stated, “In our economic projections which underlie our budget projections, inflation-adjusted GDP — or real GDP — expands by 3.3 percent this year, and by 2.4 percent in 2019. Most of this growth is driven by consumer spending and business investment, but federal spending also contributes a significant amount this year.”– READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1