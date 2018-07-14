Politics World
Another Trump Protest Fizzles, This Time In London
“Protesters gather in London for mass anti-Trump rallies,” screamed the CNN headline.
One march started at 11 a.m. London time with another at 2 p.m. But if pictures from the first march are any indication, estimates of 200,000 angry protesters clogging the city streets might be heavily exaggerated.
That is literally it. pic.twitter.com/PSNnxHsgDm
— Fred (@confitcanard) July 13, 2018
Another picture from the BBC showed even fewer people gathered. – READ MORE
Daily Wire