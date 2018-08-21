Another True Statement Gets a Nitpicked, ‘Mostly False,’ Rating From Politifact

Sen. Dean Heller (R-NV) said that his opponent, Rep. Jacky Rosen (D-NV), skipped a vote for veterans, which she did, so naturally that got him a “mostly false” rating from the left-leaning fact-checking website Politifact.

“Congresswoman Jacky Rosen went AWOL on Nevada’s veterans once again yesterday when she skipped work to attend a publicity stunt instead of voting to expand coverage for Vietnam War heroes who are literally dying from exposure to Agent Orange – a bill Dean Heller has cosponsored in the Senate,” Heller’s campaign said in a press release on June 26.

He went on to say in the press release that Rosen could have waited until after the vote to travel to the southern border but instead “chose to pal around Nevada with Elizabeth Warren and — at the expense of these veterans — ignore the job she was elected to do.”

Did Rosen skip a vote on a bill intended to help veterans, which is the crux of Heller’s claim? Yes, yes she did. Forty-five members of congress missed or skipped the vote, Rosen among them.

Politifact admits this immediately, but goes on to say it didn’t matter because the bill passed 382-0 “under rules reserved for sure-to-pass bills, a status known three days before the vote.” This means that Rosen saw the posting and knew the bill was going to pass so she decided to go to the Mexican border to a “child detention center” while President Donald Trump’s administration was being heavily criticized for its immigration policies. – READ MORE

President Trump on Thursday lashed out at the press, deriding it as the “opposition party” and “very bad” for the country, as scores of newspapers published editorials denouncing the president’s attacks on journalists.

“THE FAKE NEWS MEDIA IS THE OPPOSITION PARTY,” he tweeted. “It is very bad for our Great Country….BUT WE ARE WINNING!”

THE FAKE NEWS MEDIA IS THE OPPOSITION PARTY. It is very bad for our Great Country….BUT WE ARE WINNING! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 16, 2018

Trump’s use of the term “opposition party” echoes a label for the media frequently deployed by his former chief strategist, Stephen Bannon.

The president’s latest jab at the press comes on the same day that hundreds of newspapers joined together in a coordinated effort to call on Trump to reconsider his rhetoric toward the media, particularly his use of the term “enemy of the people.” – READ MORE