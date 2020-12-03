Another Top Iranian Revolutionary Guard Commander Terminated In Airstrike: Reports

A senior commander in Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), a designated Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO), was killed during an airstrike over the weekend in Syria, according to local officials and reports.

Iraqi security and local militia officials “could not confirm the identity of the commander, who they said was killed alongside three other men travelling in a vehicle with him,” Reuters reported. “The vehicle was carrying weapons across the Iraqi border and was hit after it had entered Syrian territory, two Iraqi security officials separately said.”

“Iraqi security sources told Saudi-based al-Arabiya News that a drone killed Muslim Shahdan, a senior commander in the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, in a targeted strike on his car,” The Times of Israel reported. “The reports did not say who was behind the strike, which reportedly happened early Sunday or late Saturday.”

The strike over the weekend comes as IDF chief Aviv Kohavi said on Sunday that Israel would “continue to operate forcefully as needed against the Iranian entrenchment in Syria and we will continue to maintain full preparedness against any expression of violence against us.”- READ MORE

