Another Seattle-area school district accused of promoting Islam, giving Muslim students preferential treatment during Ramadan

On the heels of a Seattle-area school district reportedly requesting that teachers bless Muslim students in Arabic during Ramadan, yet another Seattle-area school district is being accused of promoting Islam and giving Muslim students preferential treatment during Ramadan, when no food or drink is taken from dawn to sunset.

After receiving complaints from the community and an anonymous teacher, the Freedom of Conscience Defense Fund said it sent a “cease and desist” letter to the superintendent and school board of Northshore School District in Bothel demanding the district end its special Ramadan policy.

What’s the background?

Michelle Reid, the district superintendent, noted in her May 3 blog that “while our practicing Muslim students move through the month of Ramadan, it is possible that they partake in no food or drink during school and it is important that we take appropriate measures to support their learning.”

She noted a document from Chris Bigelow, the district’s equity and diversity director, that “provides details on how our district is supporting our Muslim students. There are also ideas for providing additional support, and links to resources for a greater understanding of Ramadan.” – READ MORE