Another Russian hit? Murder investigation launched for exile found with neck crushed in England

A murder investigation was launched Friday into yet another suspicious incident involving yet another Russian exile living in Britain – the latest episode amid rising tensions between the two nations following the poisoning of a former Kremlin spy and his daughter.

Metropolitan Police said Friday an autopsy found 68-year-old Russian businessman Nikolai Glushkov had his neck crushed Monday. It was initially unclear if Glushkov had killed himself or been the victim of a crime.

The suspicious death occurred a week after former Russian spy Sergei Skripal, 66, and his 33-year-old daughter, Yulia, were poisoned by a nerve agent on March 4 in Salisbury. British authorities have blamed the attack on Moscow, with Foreign Minister Boris Johnson saying it’s likely the order to poison the pair came directly from Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Russia has denied any involvement.

However, both incidents appear to be only the latest in a long line of Kremlin-ordered hits against spies and dissidents. – READ MORE

