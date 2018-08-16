Another Prominent Anti-Trump Republican Just Went Down In Minnesota

On Tuesday, former Minnesota governor Tim Pawlenty was rejected by Republican voters in his gubernatorial primary with Jeff Johnson, a commissioner from Hennepin County. The main cause of his defeat: failure to follow President Trump with enough alacrity.

Johnson cut an ad at the end of the campaign featuring Pawlenty criticizing Trump after tape broke of Trump in October 2016 talking about grabbing women by the genitals. “Tim Pawlenty stuck his finger in the wind,” Johnson intoned. “I won’t panic when it matters most.”

Pawlenty had called Trump “unsound, uninformed, unhinged, and unfit to be president of the United States” during the 2016 campaign. Pawlenty lamented, “The Republican Party has shifted. It is the era of Trump, and I’m just not a Trump-like politician.”

Pawlenty joins a bevy of other Republican politicians who have seen their support base erode for failure to pay fealty to Trump: Rep. Mark Sanford (R-SC), Senator Jeff Flake (R-AZ), and Senator Bob Corker (R-TN) among others. – READ MORE

President Donald Trump took to Twitter Wednesday to tout several primary election results in Minnesota and Wisconsin, calling them “great” results for Republicans he endorsed and predicting a “red wave” of Republican wins in November.

Great Republican election results last night. So far we have the team we want. 8 for 9 in Special Elections. Red Wave! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 15, 2018

Wisconsin — a traditionally blue state which Trump won in 2016 — is where Democrats are going to be spending hundreds of millions of dollars in an effort to flip a House seat, unseat an incumbent Republican governor and protect a senate seat.

The House seat currently belongs to Rep. Paul Ryan, the outgoing speaker of the House who is not seeking re-election. Republicans have controlled that seat for 20 years and the Ryan-endorsed Republican candidate, attorney Bryan Steil, easily won Tuesday’s Republican primary with 52 percent of the vote. – READ MORE