Another Migrant Caravan Is Headed To The U.S. How Will An Incoming Biden Administration Handle It?

A caravan of hundreds of migrants from Honduras is making its way to the U.S. after widespread damage caused by hurricanes, Reuters reported Wednesday.

The caravan, comprised largely of young people and a few women carrying children, presents a challenge to the incoming Boden administration’s immigration policies, Reuters reported. The caravan organized in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, through social media advertising before departing to Guatemala.

“We lost everything, we have no choice but to go to the United States,” a middle-aged man with his wife and cousin traveling with the caravan told Honduran television, Reuters reported. He said he was from La Lima, an area that experienced major flooding during the hurricanes.

Hurricanes Eta and Iota caused extensive damage over two weeks to Honduran infrastructure, agriculture and homes, Reuters reported. Around 100 people died.

Guatemalan migration authorities reportedly told the caravan that each migrant would need to provide a negative COVID-10 test and a passport, according to Reuters.

If numbers continue to join the caravan, it could become the first major movement of migrants attempting to reach the U.S. since the election, Reuters reported.

President Donald Trump focused on stopping illegal immigration with the help of Mexico, Reuters reported. A caravan of thousands from Central America was dispersed in Mexico in October.

President-elect Joe Biden said he will maintain a “humane” migration policy and propose aid to Central America, Reuters reported. Biden said he will reverse several Trump administration immigration policies including hiring a Department of Justice official to focus on undoing Trump-era policies, according to Politico.