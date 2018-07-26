True Pundit

ANOTHER MAJOR WIN: Trump Gets Concessions From EU, Stock Market Leaps Up

On Wednesday, President Trump won another major victory, as the European Union delegation meeting with him agreed to significant concessions to avoid a trade war.

Those concessions included lowering industrial tariffs on both sides, ratcheting up LNG exports and soy beans to Europe, and aligning regulatory standards so European markets would be more receptive to medical devices from America, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The European delegation included European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and his top trade official Cecilia Malmström. Car tariffs were also to be discussed. As The Journal noted, “Last week, Mr. Trump threatened ‘tremendous retribution’ if his meeting with the EU officials doesn’t lead to what he considers to be a fair auto-trade deal.”

In response to the announcement of European concessions, the stock market leaped upward. CNBC reportedThe Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 172.16 points to close at 25,414.10 after falling more than 100 points earlier in the session. The Nasdaq Composite jumped 1.2 percent to an all-time high of 7,932.24 as Google-parent Alphabet, Facebook and Amazon all jumped. The S&P 500 gained 0.9 percent to 2,846.07, closing less than 1 percent from its record high, as tech rose 1.5 percent.READ MORE

President Donald Trump went after China for being “vicious” to the United States on trade issues in a tweet storm Wednesday.

Trump has long been clear about how he feels on trade issues. On Tuesday, he tweeted, “Tariffs are the greatest!” adding, “Remember, we are the ‘piggy bank’ that’s being robbed. All will be Great!”  – READ MORE

