ANOTHER MAJOR WIN: Trump Gets Concessions From EU, Stock Market Leaps Up

On Wednesday, President Trump won another major victory, as the European Union delegation meeting with him agreed to significant concessions to avoid a trade war.

Those concessions included lowering industrial tariffs on both sides, ratcheting up LNG exports and soy beans to Europe, and aligning regulatory standards so European markets would be more receptive to medical devices from America, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The European delegation included European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and his top trade official Cecilia Malmström. Car tariffs were also to be discussed. As The Journal noted, “Last week, Mr. Trump threatened ‘tremendous retribution’ if his meeting with the EU officials doesn’t lead to what he considers to be a fair auto-trade deal.”

In response to the announcement of European concessions, the stock market leaped upward. CNBC reported: The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 172.16 points to close at 25,414.10 after falling more than 100 points earlier in the session. The Nasdaq Composite jumped 1.2 percent to an all-time high of 7,932.24 as Google-parent Alphabet, Facebook and Amazon all jumped. The S&P 500 gained 0.9 percent to 2,846.07, closing less than 1 percent from its record high, as tech rose 1.5 percent.– READ MORE

President Donald Trump went after China for being “vicious” to the United States on trade issues in a tweet storm Wednesday.

Every time I see a weak politician asking to stop Trade talks or the use of Tariffs to counter unfair Tariffs, I wonder, what can they be thinking? Are we just going to continue and let our farmers and country get ripped off? Lost $817 Billion on Trade last year. No weakness! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2018

When you have people snipping at your heels during a negotiation, it will only take longer to make a deal, and the deal will never be as good as it could have been with unity. Negotiations are going really well, be cool. The end result will be worth it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2018

China is targeting our farmers, who they know I love & respect, as a way of getting me to continue allowing them to take advantage of the U.S. They are being vicious in what will be their failed attempt. We were being nice – until now! China made $517 Billion on us last year. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2018

Trump has long been clear about how he feels on trade issues. On Tuesday, he tweeted, “Tariffs are the greatest!” adding, “Remember, we are the ‘piggy bank’ that’s being robbed. All will be Great!” – READ MORE

