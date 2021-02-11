Another key campaign promise gone? Biden’s pledge to hike minimum wage appears to be in jeopardy

President Joe Biden pledged during his campaign that he would raise the federal minimum wage to $15 per hour if he won the White House, tipping his hat to progressives who believe the current federal minimum wage leaves working-class Americans impoverished.

Biden seemingly made good on that promise with his $1.9 trillion coronavirus-related economic relief plan. Stuffed inside Biden’s proposal is the minimum wage hike.

But now it appears the minimum wage hike could be jettisoned altogether as Democrats and Republicans negotiate the third round of COVID-related economic stimulus.

Biden admitted in an interview with CBS News that aired before the Super Bowl that his key campaign promise of hiking the minimum wage likely will not survive legislative negotiations.

“My guess is it will not be in it,” he said, Politico reported. “I don’t think it is going to survive.”

Biden cited Senate rules that require 60 votes to invoke cloture on bills to avoid a filibuster. – READ MORE

