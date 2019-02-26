Another GOP Senator Will ‘Probably’ Support the Resolution to Block Trump’s National Emergency

Senator Lisa Murkowski became the most recent Republican lawmaker to consider supporting a resolution that would block President Donald Trump’s national emergency declaration.

According to The Hill, Murkowski admitted to the Associated Press in an audio recording that she thought the national emergency was the wrong way to get funds for the border and said if it was a clean bill, she would vote “yes.”

“I want to make sure that the resolution of disapproval is exactly what I think it is, because if it is as I understand it to be, I will likely be supporting the resolution to disapprove of the action,” Murkowski said.

The House will vote on the resolution Tuesday and it will likely be sent through to the Senate later in the week. During an interview with an Alaska TV station,Murkowski doubled down on those comments, saying she’d like to see what’s included first but that she will “probably” support it.

"When I say probably, I want to make sure that what in fact we are voting on when it comes to the Senate is what I believe it is. If it's what I have seen right now, I will support the resolution to disapprove," she said.