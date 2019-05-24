Anne Hathaway: Pro-Life ‘White Women’ Pushing for Death of Minority Women

Acting chops aside, Anne Hathaway has always looked like the type of person whose superpowers include the ability to give one heck of a condescending lecture. As it turns out, the white woman is chiding other “white women” for fighting for the lives of unborn children of any color. On social media, the Ocean’s 8actress slammed the “complicity of white women” in producing the recent pro-life Alabama legislation signed by Alabama Governor Kay Ivey.

Hathaway took to Instagram to rail against the recent Alabama law, beginning with the typical progressive inanity of describing the bill as “controlling women’s bodies.” She wrote, “Yes the anti-abortion movement is primarily about controlling women’s bodies under the premise (for many, sincere) of saving lives.” Nice that she gives some ignorant paws the benefit of the doubt, isn’t it?

Of course she bashed the abominable “white men,” whose work this is “primarily,” but she also made room to sprinkle some hatred on the ladies. Hathaway wrote, “HOWEVER a white woman sponsored the bill and a white woman sponsored it into law.”

Hathaway continued, encouraging resistance to this fundamental protection of human rights and sliming the women who did it as contributing to wanton and “unavoidable deaths of women.” She also broached the topic of race for some extra leverage. – READ MORE