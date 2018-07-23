Crime
ANNAPOLIS SHOOTER INDICTED ON NEARLY TWO DOZEN CHARGES
The shooter who targeted the Annapolis newspaper Capital Gazette, Jarrod Ramos, was indicted by the Arundel County prosecutor’s office for 23 criminal charges on Friday.
Ramos was charged with five counts of first degree murder, as well as a host of other charges including attempted murder, assault, and weapons offenses, according to The Baltimore Sun.
The attack happened on June 28 and left five dead and countless others wounded, reports The Hill.
“The indictment by the Anne Arundel County prosecutor’s office is an important step in the recovery process. We understand this is just the beginning and will continue to work with investigators,” said spokeswoman for the Baltimore Sun Media Group Renee Mutchnik in a statement, according to The Hill. – READ MORE