Ann Curry Says NBC Didn’t Talk to Her Before Finding ‘No Evidence’ of Wrongdoing in Handling of Matt Lauer Case

Former Today co-host Ann Curry has said that she knew of sexual misconduct involving Matt Lauer in 2012 and reported it to NBC.

However, the former NBC star says that when the network launched an investigation into Lauer’s sexual misconduct, they never contacted her despite reports from the legal team stating otherwise.

The company’s legal team told The New York Times that Curry had “a discussion” with internal investigators, which Curry flatly denied.

“I have not participated in any formal investigation by NBC on sexual harassment,” she said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Curry said last month that she warned NBC about Lauer, whose alleged sexual misconduct was the impetus for the investigation, back in 2012 after she was approached by a female staffer who asked her for help. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1