Ann Coulter: Trump Son-In-Law Jared Kushner Probably Wrote Anti-Trump Op-Ed

Conservative firebrand Ann Coulter told The Daily Beast that Trump son-in-law and White House senior advisor Jared Kushner might be the anonymous “resistance” author of the infamous New York Times op-ed that shook Washington last week.

“Because he and Ivanka are going to have to go back to the Upper East Side and go to the Hamptons,” Coulter reasoned. “They’re probably worried that Trump will be removed within the next few years. They had just gone to the McCain funeral, and [the op-ed] was right after Labor Day, so they were probably feeling wistful for the Hamptons. And the only way they can get back in is if they can say, ‘Don’t worry, we’re the ones who stopped the wall.'”

Coulter has made it clear that she’s no fan of Jared. The “In Trump We Trust” author has complained about Jared and his wife, eldest Trump daughter Ivanka, being included in the administration. “They’re lovely people but, boy, I think Trump voters can say this was a bait-and-switch,” she told The New York Times in March. “There was no intimation during that 18 months of the most magnificent campaign I’ve ever seen that, ‘Don’t worry, I won’t go to the White House without Jared and Ivanka and I’ll be setting policy to make sure they lose no friends in the Hamptons.’ I always suspected they were back in New York denying they were related to him.” – READ MORE