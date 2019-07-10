Ann Coulter Thinks Epstein Had A “State Sponsor” & Was Running A “Blackmailing” Operation

Conservative commentator Ann Coulter says that sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein had a “state sponsor” backing him and that his operation was a way to blackmail powerful men.
During an appearance on 790 KABC, Coulter suggested that Epstein is merely the front man for a far more powerful network.
“Epstein according to both the girls accounts, he wanted them to have sex with powerful men, come back to him and report on it, describe what they wanted what their fetishes were and he had cameras throughout the house so this is obviously for blackmailing purposes,” said Coulter.
“It just seems to me something much bigger is behind this — perhaps a state sponsor — powerful enough people…
…it just seems to me there’s something a very powerful force behind what’s going on here and I am still nervous about this not coming to a conclusion, somehow this getting compromised,” she added. – READ MORE