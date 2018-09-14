Anheuser-Busch sending 300,000 cans of water to Hurricane Florence victims

The King of Beers is proving once again it can be the Highness of Hydration in a pinch.

A Georgia brewery that churns out Budweiser is shifting gears to send 300,000 cans of clean drinking water to help anticipated victims of Hurricane Florence. The Anheuser-Busch brewery in Cartersville made the switch after the American Red Cross asked if it could to pause beer production in order to can emergency water.

Anheuser-Busch has donated 79 million cans of emergency water to areas in times of natural disasters over the last 30 years. The Cartersville facility, which also has made the change before during natural disasters, according to WXIA, will send a six-pack of truckloads to communities in North Carolina and South Carolina, a representative for Anheuser-Busch confirmed to Fox News.

The news came the same day Anheuser-Busch announced that its brewery in Fort Collins, Colo., is also ready to can emergency water if needed.