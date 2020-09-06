‘Angry Salon Customers’ Protest At Pelosi’s Home; Hang Blow Dryers And Curlers On Pelosi’s Tree

Women who reportedly described themselves as “angry salon customers” peacefully protested at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) home in San Francisco on Thursday after video surfaced this week that showed Pelosi getting her hair done at a salon in violation of coronavirus lockdown measures.

“Protesters have gathered in front of Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco home and are stringing up curlers and blow dryers on a tree after a video surfaced of Pelosi getting her hair done indoors/maskless at a SF salon,” San Francisco Chronicle reporter Jessica Christian wrote on Twitter.

None of these demonstrators in front of Nancy Pelosi’s home are salon owners or workers. They’ve all described themselves “angry salon customers” who want to get their hair and nails done @sfchronicle pic.twitter.com/fVMVM2Aajl — Jessica Christian (@jachristian) September 3, 2020

Christian continued, “None of these demonstrators in front of Nancy Pelosi’s home are salon owners or workers. They’ve all described themselves ‘angry salon customers’ who want to get their hair and nails done.” – READ MORE

