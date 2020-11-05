Angry Obama Rails Against Trump, Calls Him A ‘Two-Bit Dictator’ (VIDEO)

Barack Obama blasted President Trump, calling him a “two-bit” dictator” following a report which claimed the incumbent would declare victory.

Barack Obama Loses His Mind, Calls Trump a ‘Two-Bit Dictator’ https://t.co/1BzQBstNDQ — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) November 3, 2020

An Axios report on Sunday indicated Trump was prepared to declare victory if he finds himself in the lead, even if all ballots hadn’t been counted yet.

Trump has said repeatedly that the assertion is false, and in an interview this morning explained he would make an announcement “only when there’s victory,” and that there is “no reason to play games.” – READ MORE

