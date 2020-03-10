Angela Stanton-King was pardoned by President Trump, now she’s running against one of his greatest foes in Congress

A former reality show celebrity and author who was pardoned by President Donald Trump will face one of his loudest foes in Congress as she runs to replace Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.).

Stanton-King was convicted in 2004 on charges related to a car theft ring and she spent more than two years in prison for the crime, according to the Atlanta-Journal Constitution.

The president pardoned her in February.

“Today, (Stanton-King) is a national best-selling author, widely acclaimed television personality, and proponent of criminal justice reform,” read a statement from the White House.

“She works tirelessly to improve reentry outcomes for people returning to their communities upon release from prison, focusing on the critical role of families in the process. This pardon is supported by Alveda King,” the statement added. – READ MORE

