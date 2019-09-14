Angel Mom’s Facebook Posts on Illegal Immigration Removed for ‘Hate Speech’

Angel Mom Mary Ann Mendoza, who heads the Angel Families organization, has had her posts raising awareness about illegal immigrant crime removed from Facebook as “hate speech.”

Mendoza’s son, 32-year-old police officer Brandon Mendoza, was killed in May 2014 by a drunk illegal alien who was driving the wrong way down a highway in Mesa, Arizona.

This week, Mendoza had two of her Facebook posts from her personal page removed, with the tech platform claiming that she had violated the “Community Standards on hate speech.”

The posts raised awareness about illegal immigrant crime and its impact on Americans. One post simply directly quoted from a Breitbart News article about the suffering Angel Families have had to endure after losing loved ones to illegal immigration.

Mendoza told Breitbart News that Facebook removed the posts themselves, taking them down from her Facebook page until she, herself, deleted them. – READ MORE