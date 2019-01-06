‘Angel Mom’ on Trump’s Border Security Plan: ‘It’s Immoral Not to Build That Wall’

A mother whose son was killed by an illegal immigrant praised President Trump Saturday for maintaining his efforts to fund a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Sabine Durden’s son, Dominic, was killed in 2012 when a truck slammed into his motorcycle. The truck’s driver, Juan Zacarias Tzun, was an illegal immigrant with two felonies and two DUIs.

“It’s immoral not to build that wall and protect other Americans from having the same fate that I suffered,” she said.

She said that there seem to be other reasons other than money as to why top Democrats don’t want to agree to Trump’s border wall demands.

"It's insane," she said. "I think politics are being played big time. … You have to love Americans more than you hate the president."