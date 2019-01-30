Angel Mom: Kamala Harris’ Staff Threatened to Call Capitol Police When Angel Families Visited Her Office

Angel Mom Maureen Maloney, The Vice President Of Advocates For Victims Of Illegal Alien Crime (Aviac), Says Sen. Kamala Harris (D-ca)’s Staff Threatened To Call Capitol Police When Angel Families Visited Her Senate Office In Washington, Dc, This Month.

Maloney — whose 23 years-old son, Matthew Denice, was killed in August 2011 by an illegal alien who ran over him while drunk driving without a license — told SiriusXM Patriot’s Breitbart News Tonight that the staff of Democrat 2020 presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris threatened to call Capitol Police when Angel Families visited the offices of prominent House and Senate Democrats to discuss illegal alien crime.

Meanwhile, Maloney told Breitbart News Senior Editors-at-Large Rebecca Mansour and Joel Pollak that Harris makes it known that illegal aliens are welcome in her office.

“So we went past her office about two weeks ago, we were in D.C. to see … Pelosi and Senator Chuck Schumer, and Kamala Harris, in front of her office, has a big welcome sign in Spanish that says ‘Dreamers Are Welcome,’” Maloney said.

MANSOUR: Were you welcome?

MALONEY: No, in fact, two of the people I was with, they threatened to call Capitol Police on them if they didn’t leave.

MANSOUR: Kamala Harris’ staff threatened to call the police on you?

MALONEY: Yes.