‘Angel mom’ demands Trump’s wall: ‘We’ve become collateral damage’

Fed up that little has been done to thwart illegal immigration since her son was killed in a car wreck with an undocumented alien in 2014, an “angel mom” is joining President Trump’s efforts to build a border wall.

“I want to have the border wall funded. We need to have border security,” Mary Ann Mendoza said in an online ad posted by the pro-Trump group America First Policies.

Holding a picture of her son Brandon, killed when a car driven by an intoxicated driver who was in the U.S. illegally hit his Mesa, Ariz. police car, she said, “The system absolutely failed Brandon, failed myself, and is failing America. I just feel like we’ve become collateral damage.”

America First Policies is airing the ad on digital platforms and websites in several swing states that are expected to be critical to Trump’s re-election and Senate Democrats up for election in 2020. It is expected to air until a funding deal for the wall is brokered in Washington – READ MORE