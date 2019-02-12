Angel Dad: Border Wall Funding ‘Would Have Been There Months Ago’ If Pelosi Or Schumer’s Child Was ‘Hit And Killed’

If congressional Democrats suffered the way the family of Dan Ferguson, an angel dad, has, funding for a border wall would have been approved months ago, Ferguson told “Fox & Friends” hosts Monday.

Ferguson’s daughter Amanda was killed in a hit-and-run accident in November 2018. Joel Velazquez, 24, is in the U.S. illegally and had been drinking the night he allegedly ran several red lights and hit and killed Amanda, Ferguson said.

Ferguson appeared on Fox News hours before President Donald Trump is expected to hold a rally in El Paso, Texas, where Ferguson lives. He supports Trump’s plan for border security and said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer would too if they lost someone because of an illegal alien.

“I’m 100 percent behind him on his deal on the wall and securing the border,” Ferguson said. “You know, he also needs to look at cutting off all the money for sanctuary cities, because all that does is let these illegal aliens back into our society to commit more crimes.”

“I know President Trump has looked into the eyes of angel dads and angel moms like me. He knows the pain,” he added.

Velazquez was arrested in 2017 for assault. He allegedly punched his neighbor, Paul Schaeffer, after an argument involving marijuana being smoked in front of their apartment, The El Paso Times reports.

Velazquez posted bail and was released. His assault case is expected to go to court in late February. Velazquez is back in jail, this time under an immigration detainer, which allows ICE to arrest Velazquez for being in the U.S. illegally should he post bail, KVIA reports.

“My question for the House in Congress is, you know, my daughter was hit, and she was so badly hurt that they wouldn’t even let my wife and I identify the body,” Ferguson continued. “Her legs were broken in eight different places, she had five skull fractures, she had 10 broken ribs and a punctured lung.”

“She died at the scene. You know, that’s something that I have to live with and my family has to live with every day. If Ms. Pelosi’s or Mr. Schumer’s daughter or son were hit and killed by an illegal alien, I can guarantee you that funding would have been there months ago for this wall and security for our border.”

