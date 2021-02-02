Andy Ngo Dissects Antifa’s Innerworkings, Explains Why It’s So Effective

Andy Ngo, the editor-at-large for The Post Millennial,’ spoke with the Daily Caller News Foundation’s Samantha Renck about the leadership structure of antifa, how it operates nationally and more.

“What makes antifa so effective and actually difficult to counter is that they are made up of networks of decentralized and autonomously-run organizations,” Ngo, who is also the author of ‘Unmasked: Inside’s Antifa’s Radical Plan To Destroy Democracy,’ said. “They do communicate with other through social media, through encrypted chat channels.”

“But for the most part, they are very regionally and independent of one another so that makes dismantling them very difficult,” he said.

Ngo also discussed what he believes antifa will look like under the Biden Administration.

“Some people perceive to be a movement that is closely allied or connected to the Democrat party,” he said. “That’s a misconception. It’s actually incorrect.”

“Since it was known in November that Biden had won the election, there have been around a dozen riots in the pacific northwest, and the pacific northwest is particularly where they are most active – Portland and Seattle.”

“They are not Biden fans. They are not Democrat fans,” Ngo said.

Ngo also discussed the psychological causes driving antifa’s actions, his thoughts on the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol Building and more.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected] – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --