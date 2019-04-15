Andrew Yang To Campaign Via Hologram

2020 presidential candidate Andrew Yang will reportedly campaign using a hologram version of himself, in order to be in multiple places at the same time.

In an interview with TMZ, Yang discussed using the technology, showing a clip of him next to the deceased rapper Tupac. Yang said Tupac is a “hero” of his and that he plans on using holograms to hit battleground states simultaneously.

“Well, if you look closely at that footage, you’ll see it’s actually not me performing with hologram Tupac. That’s a hologram of me,” Yang said. “I was doing a demo of what a hologram would consist of in order to send the hologram me to campaign in Iowa and other battleground states so I could be in two places or three places at once.”

Me trying out being a hologram with hologram Tupac 👍 pic.twitter.com/IclQvAa27z — Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) April 11, 2019

“We are exploring rolling a truck out that would enable someone to see a hologram of me that is three-dimensional give my stump speech,” Yang said to the Caroll Times Herald. “And, also, if I were in a studio, which we could set up very easily, I could beam in and take questions live.”

Yang joins a crowded field of 18 notable Democratic candidates who have said they will run in 2020, with others reportedly planning on running.

