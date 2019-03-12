Andrew Yang Qualifies For First Democratic Debate

New York entrepreneur Andrew Yang qualified for the first Democratic presidential debate after clearing 65,000 individual donors, Yang announced Monday night.

Democratic candidates can qualify for debates by either reaching the 65,000 donor mark, or by polling over one percent in three polls leading up to the June debate.

We did it!!!! THANK YOU everyone who supported us to make it happen!!! 👍😀🇺🇸 First stop debates next stop White House!!! pic.twitter.com/i5XXkotffH — Andrew Yang (@AndrewYangVFA) March 12, 2019

Yang is campaigning on a series of radical proposals, including offering every person a $12,000 universal basic income (UBI) in the form of a $1,000 monthly cash payment, which Yang calls a “freedom dividend.”

Some confuse Universal Basic Income with socialism. Socialism is when you nationalize the means of production. UBI is capitalism where income does not start at zero. Rather than spend tax income on bureaucracy it is given directly to people. pic.twitter.com/Hw1fNI4hNj — Andrew Yang (@AndrewYangVFA) February 14, 2019

Yang has consistently stoked fear about automation, and predicts that driverless trucks will lead to “mass riots” and an “outbreak of violence” from unemployed truckers.

\”There’s going to be a lot of passion, a lot of resistance to this. Anyone who thinks truck drivers are just going to shrug and say, ‘Alright, I had a good run. I’ll just go home and figure it out’ — that’s not going to be their response,” Yang said in a February interview with podcast host Joe Rogan.

“It’s going to be much more likely that they say, ‘You need to make these trucks illegal,’ or they’re just gonna park their trucks across the highway, get their guns out, because a lot of these guys are ex-military, and just be like, ‘Hey, I’m not going to move my truck until I get my job back,’ and there are going to be a lot of truckers in the same situation,” Yang said.

Yang also wants to implement a system in which a government-run mobile app would track and reward Americans with “digital social credits” for good behavior.

Follow Hasson on Twitter @PeterJHassonClick here for reuse options!

Copyright 2019 Daily Caller News Foundation

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]