Andrew Yang promises 10 random families $12G each in Houston debate surprise

Entrepreneur Andrew Yang promised during Thursday night’s debate to give a total of $120,000 to at least 10 random families over the next year – the latest campaign stunt from the unconventional candidate who says he would push for a universal basic income plan as president.

“I’m going to do something unprecedented tonight,” Yang said in his opening statement. “My campaign will now give a freedom dividend of $1,000 a month for an entire year to 10 American families – someone watching this at home right now. If you believe that you can solve your own problems better than any politician go to Yang2020.com and tell us how $1,000 a month will do just that.”

Afterward, laughter could be heard in the debate hall in Houston, including from Sen. Amy Klobuchar. South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg followed by saying, “It’s original, I’ll give you that.”

In a news release, Yang’s campaign said the monthly payments will be funded by the campaign.

“We consulted with our counsel, and the Freedom Dividends are fully compliant with all FEC regulations,” the campaign said in a statement. – READ MORE