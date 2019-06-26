ANDREW YANG: ‘Don’t give a sh*t about spot in Joe Biden administration!’ (VIDEO)

Entrepreneur turned 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang is “playing to win” and he “does not give a shit about a spot in the Joe Biden administration.”

The line drew a screaming applause from his very enthusiastic “Yang Gang” supporters at a fundraiser earlier this month, when the laid out why his campaign is growing, and why he predicts the trend will continue through this week’s debate.

“One thing I will let you all know right now, I do not give a shit about a spot in the Joe Biden administration,” Yang said, the crowd erupting into to whoops and hollers. “You can almost see the other candidates being like, ‘What am I going to do? What am I going to do? Am I just going to go down quietly and meekly and hope that Joe picks me for a non shitty cabinet post?’ – READ MORE