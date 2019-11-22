Andrew Yang Blasts MSNBC Debate Moderators for Ignoring Him

Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang did not mince words early Thursday morning while talking about MSNBC’s treatment of him during Wednesday night’s debate.

Yang visited a watch party after the MSNBC debate, where he called out the moderators for giving him less than seven minutes of speaking time.

“It felt like when the hell are they going to f—ing call on me?” Yang said, according to the Atlantic‘s Edward-Isaac Dovere. “The hypocrisy of MSNBC in a way just makes us stronger. I’m almost — almost grateful.”

Moderators only gave Yang 6 minutes and 48 seconds of speaking time during the two-hour debate, which was approximately half the amount of time Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D., Mass.) was given to speak. Democratic frontrunners Pete Buttigieg and Joe Biden were also given almost 13 minutes each, according to the New York Times.