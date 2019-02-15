Andrew Napolitano Breaks Down How Trump Can Overcome Congressional Investigations

Fox News judicial analyst Andrew Napolitano said President Donald Trump can overcome investigations from Congress by making sure public opinion is on his side.

Napolitano said congressional Democrats are targeting Trump’s tax returns as a form of harassment but claimed they’re within their rights to probe the president’s finances.

“They believe — and I’ve spoken to so many Democrats, even some of our colleagues here — they believe that there’s a substantial part of their constituency that wants them to drive Donald Trump crazy, irrespective of the outcome in 2020,” Napolitano said on “Fox & Friends” Thursday.

“How can they possibly get his tax returns? The chair of the Senate Finance Committee and the chair of the corresponding House committee can send a letter to the secretary of the Treasury and get anybody’s tax returns,” he continued.

Napolitano said the siege against Trump’s private affairs won’t end until the public stands up and pushes back.

“It is a form of harassment, but there’s nothing anybody can do about it,” he said. “This is just the way the Democrats are. When will this stop? When public sentiment has said enough is enough.”

Napolitano also said he advised Democrats to work with the president but claimed they would rather investigate than legislate.

“Build up public resistance to it is the best can do. Because under the Constitution and under the statutes, they do have the authority to do this,” he added. “I think it’s profoundly unwise. When they said to me, what do you think we should do? I said, compromise with the president and legislate. ‘Oh no, we have to investigate not legislate.’”

