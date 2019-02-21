Andrew McCabe’s Colleague Slams Him For Discussing Classified Congressional Briefing

A former FBI official who worked closely with Andrew McCabe is criticizing the former FBI deputy director for revealing details of a classified briefing in which the Gang of Eight was informed of an investigation into President Donald Trump.

“I’ve been a little surprised at how much he’s saying about the ongoing investigation, about the Gang of Eight briefing he has described,” former FBI deputy general counsel Greg Bower told CNN on Wednesday.

“He’s clearly trying to sell a book, and he’s on a book tour,” Bower added of McCabe.

During several interviews and in his book, McCabe revealed that in May 2017, he briefed the Gang of Eight, which consists of leading members of Congress, about an FBI counterintelligence investigation into Trump.

McCabe says he opened the investigation into whether Trump was acting as a Russian agent. He claims the catalyst was Trump’s public comments about the ongoing Russia probe, as well as his decision to fire James Comey as FBI director.

McCabe claims that none of the Republicans in the Gang of Eight pushed back against the revelation of a counterintelligence investigation. McCabe, who wasfired from the FBI on March 16, 2018, has cited the lack of a response from Republicans as tacit acceptance of the FBI’s investigation into Trump.

Fmr. FBI Deputy General Counsel, Greg Brower, says he's "surprised that Andy McCabe is going as far as he is in talking about what we all know to be an ongoing investigation." "He's clearly trying to sell a book and he's on a book tour." https://t.co/g04324DfFK pic.twitter.com/vidD3NLUmu — CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) February 20, 2019