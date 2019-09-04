Andrew McCabe to Headline Dem Fundraiser in Pennsylvania

Former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe will headline a Democratic Party fundraiser in Pennsylvania later this month.

McCabe, who was fired from the FBI in 2018 due to findings by Department of Justice inspector general Michael Horowitz that he had lied to investigators about communications with the media, has emerged as a vocal critic of the Trump administration. Last month, he joined CNN as a contributor and his new book, The Threat: How the FBI Protects America in the Age of Terror and Trump, was described by NPR as the “darkest vision of Trump presidency yet.”

McCabe is now also participating in Democratic fundraising events. According to the Pennsylvania Democratic Party’s website, McCabe is scheduled to be the keynote speaker at a fundraising banquet for the Lancaster County Democratic Committee.

Tickets for the event, which can be purchased through ActBlue, range from $80 to $160. The more expensive "Speaker's Circle" tickets come with access to a private reception with McCabe and photograph with him. He is scheduled to speak for 45 minutes and take questions for 15 minutes, according to the site.