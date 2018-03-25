Andrew McCabe lashes out in the pages of the Washington Post — and responds to the way he was fired

Andrew McCabe was fired from his post as deputy FBI director late last Friday upon recommendation from the FBI’s Office of Personal Responsibility just two days before his planned retirement.

He responded to his dismissal and the way it was done in a op-ed for the Washington Post on Friday.

First, the former number two man at the bureau said he learned he had been fired from a friend who called him. According to McCabe, the friend only learned about it from CNN. Shortly afterward, he received an email confirming his termination.

“So, after two decades of public service, I found out that I had been fired in the most disembodied, impersonal way — third-hand, based on a news account,” McCabe wrote. – READ MORE

