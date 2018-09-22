Andrew Gillum’s Running Mate Claimed Jews ‘Nailed’ Him To ‘The Cross’ After He Lost Student Government Election At Harvard

Newly-unearthed comments made by Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum’s running mate raise serious concerns about Gillum’s ever-mounting ties to blatant anti-Semitism.

Gillum selected 39-year-old Chris King, a progressive businessman from Orlando, in early September to be his lieutenant governor running mate.

In an article written by Jonathan Tilove, King complained about losing an election where he was running to be the president of the Harvard Undergraduate Council by blaming Jews.

“This could have never happened in the South,” King said. “I was nailed to the cross. And most of the editorial staff that was so hard on me, the vast majority were Jewish.” – READ MORE