Andrew Gillum’s Family Under Investigation; May Have Engaged in Voter Fraud

Less Than A Year Before Gubernatorial Candidate Andrew Gillum Publicly Denounced President Donald Trump’s Efforts To Investigate The Threat Of Voter Fraud, Gillum’s Brother, Marcus Gillum, Voted In The 2016 General Election In Tallahassee, Florida While A Resident Of Chicago, Illinois.

According to Florida law, you must be a legal resident in Florida to vote in elections. Casting an illegal vote in Florida is a third-degree felony.

Andrew Gillum and his brother Marcus are close. Media reports indicate they have traveled together and attended sporting events together. Also, Marcus Gillum has been caught up in the FBI investigation involving possible corruption in Tallahassee, Florida.

Leon County voting records show Marcus Gillum voted by absentee in the 2012 general election, absentee in the 2014 primary election, and early voted in the 2016 general election.

But the trouble is, months before he cast that 2016 ballot in Florida, Marcus Gillum, in an affidavit for an unrelated court case, swore under oath he was a resident of Chicago.

This information was presented to Leon County Supervisor of Elections Mark Earley. "Based on this information I will initiate an investigation into potential voter ineligibility," Earley said.