ANDREW GILLUM IS OFFENDED RON DESANTIS CALLED HIM ANDREW

Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum criticized his Republican challenger Rep. Ron DeSantis on Thursday for having “the nerve” to refer to him by his first name.

“I met [DeSantis] for the first time the other night, and then all of a sudden, without invitation, he was calling me only as Andrew,” Gillum told a crowd at Florida Memorial University. “Between the two of us, he quit his job in Congress — I’m a sitting mayor, and he had the nerve to address me only as Andrew?”

DeSantis announced his resignation from congress in September in order to focus on the Florida gubernatorial race.

“As the Republican nominee for Governor of Florida, it is clear to me that I will likely miss the vast majority of our remaining session days for this Congress,” DeSantis wrote in his resignation letter. “In order to honor my principles and protect the taxpayer, I officially resign from the House of Representatives effective immediately.” – READ MORE