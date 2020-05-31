Andrew Cuomo: ‘This Virus Came From Europe’ Not China (VIDEO)

New York governor Andrew Cuomo (D.) said on Friday that the coronavirus came to the United States from Europe and not China.

“We were all told about the China virus, the China virus. This virus came from Europe,” Cuomo said on MSNBC. “We were all looking west, and the virus came from the east. Nobody talked about the virus coming from Europe.”

The virus’s origin in Wuhan, China, became a politically fraught topic when President Donald Trump and others faced criticism for saying the coronavirus is Chinese, while the Chinese government evaded responsibility for the pandemic. China has decried language describing the virus as “Chinese” and has tried to promote the unfounded theory that the virus was brought to Wuhan from America. – READ MORE

