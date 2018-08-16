Andrew Cuomo shocks crowd, says America ‘was never that great’

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo may have just handed Republicans a ready-made campaign ad for his rumored 2020 presidential bid – by declaring Wednesday that America “was never that great.”

The Democratic star made the seemingly offhand remark as part of his rebuke of President Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan during a bill-signing in New York. But the line drew gasps from the crowd.

“We’re not going to make America great again. It was never that great,” Cuomo said, to an awkward blend of gasps and chuckles.

"We have not reached greatness, we will reach greatness when every American is fully engaged, we will reach greatness when discrimination and stereotyping against women, 51 percent of our population, is gone and every woman's full potential is realized and unleashed and every woman is making her full contribution," he said.

The challenge came as Trump delivered remarks at a fundraising event for Republican Rep. Claudia Tenney, who is running for re-election. The Utica visit marked Trump’s first visit as president to an area he won in 2016.

Trump, a New York native, spent much of the event attacking his home-state governor as well as Democratic Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, who is also thought to have White House ambitions.

Trump said that Cuomo, who is running for re-election against “Sex and the City” star Cynthia Nixon, called him and told him, “I’ll never run for president against you.”

“But maybe he wants to,” Trump went on, adding: “Oh, please do it. Please. Please. He did say that. Maybe he meant it. The one thing we know — and they do say — anybody that runs against Trump suffers. That’s the way it should be.”

Trump, who flirted with a gubernatorial run before setting his eyes on the White House, argued that New York could have the lowest taxes in the nation if Cuomo had allowed hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, in the state and claimed Cuomo "wants to take away your Second Amendment."