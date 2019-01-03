Andrew Cuomo: New York to lead U.S. out of ‘great social depression’ brought about by Trump

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo pledged in his inauguration Tuesday night that his state will lead the nation out of a “great social depression” brought about by the Trump administration.

Speaking at Ellis Island at his third inaugural, Mr. Cuomo said the U.S. is confronting “a cancer that is spreading throughout our society.”

“As our nation once confronted a great economic depression, we now confront a great social depression,” Mr. Cuomo said. “People’s frustration turning to fear and the fear turning to anger and the anger turning to division. It is impossible to overstate how dangerous, how malignant this condition is.”

He blamed Washington for promoting divisions within America.

"We reject the path of divide and conquer," the Democrat said. "This federal government has sought to demonize our differences, and make our diversity our greatest weakness rather than our greatest strength."