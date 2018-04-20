Andrew Cuomo claims he’s ‘undocumented,’ challenges officials to deport him

\New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a New York City native, raised eyebrows last week after he claimed that he was an illegal immigrant and taunted officials to deport him.

“I’m undocumented. You want to deport an undocumented person, start with me because I’m an undocumented person,” Cuomo, 60, said during a bill signing.

During the bizarre speech, the New York governor criticized the “extreme conservative movement” for being “anti-immigrant.” He said his family, who emigrated to the U.S. from Italy, was constantly ridiculed with a racial slur that he said meant “without papers.”

“I’m an Italian-American. I came from poor Italian-Americans who came here. You know what they called Italian-Americans back in the day? They called them wops,” Cuomo said, referring to the pejorative slur for Italians. “You know what wop stood for? Without papers.”. – READ MORE

