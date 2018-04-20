View our Privacy Policy

True Pundit

Politics

Andrew Cuomo claims he’s ‘undocumented,’ challenges officials to deport him

Posted on by
Share:

\New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a New York City native, raised eyebrows last week after he claimed that he was an illegal immigrant and taunted officials to deport him.

“I’m undocumented. You want to deport an undocumented person, start with me because I’m an undocumented person,” Cuomo, 60, said during a bill signing.

During the bizarre speech, the New York governor criticized the “extreme conservative movement” for being “anti-immigrant.” He said his family, who emigrated to the U.S. from Italy, was constantly ridiculed with a racial slur that he said meant “without papers.”

“I’m an Italian-American. I came from poor Italian-Americans who came here. You know what they called Italian-Americans back in the day? They called them wops,” Cuomo said, referring to the pejorative slur for Italians. “You know what wop stood for? Without papers.”. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Andrew Cuomo claims he's 'undocumented,' challenges officials to deport him
Andrew Cuomo claims he's 'undocumented,' challenges officials to deport him

Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who was born in New York, said he is an undocumented immigrant.

Fox News Fox News
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: