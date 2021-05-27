Andrew Cuomo Announces 50 Full College Scholarships For Vaccinated Students In New York

New York will award 50 4-year scholarships to any public college or university in the state for 12- to 17 year olds in the state who get the coronavirus vaccine in the next six weeks.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the initiative Wednesday as part of an effort to vaccinate young people in the state. Ten four-year scholarships will be announced every Wednesday for the next five weeks by random drawing, and teenagers who already received their first dose can add their names to the pool.

“People who receive the vaccine earlier have a greater chance to win because they are eligible for every drawing every week,” Cuomo said in his announcement. “It’s not just those people who get it that week, once you get the vaccine, you go into the pool. If you take a vaccine earlier, you will have more chances to win, because you will be in the first week pool, second week pool, etc., so get the vaccine and get it early.”

📣Great new vaccine incentive!📣 12- to 17-year-old NYers who get vaccinated can enter for a chance to win a 4-year full-ride scholarship to any public college or university in NYS! 50 winners will be chosen at 5 random drawings. Parents can learn more here ⬇️ — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) May 26, 2021

New York is also offering a grand prize of $5 million to anybody who gets vaccinated in one of the state’s 10 vaccination sites this week, Cuomo said.

Cuomo’s announcement comes two weeks after Pfizer’s vaccine was approved for kids ages 12 to 15 in the United States. Moderna said on Tuesday that clinical trials showed its vaccine to be safe and effective in kids ages 12 to 17 as well, and that it plans to file for FDA authorization for the age group as a result.