Andrew Cuomo Allows New York Gyms to Reopen at 33% Capacity; Masks Required

Gyms across the Empire State will finally be able to open their doors to the public as early as next week after months of closures due to the Chinese coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) announced that gyms, which have been shut down since March, will be allowed to reopen as soon as August 24 but at a limited capacity:

Gyms can open as soon as August 24 at 33% capacity with mandatory mask wearing and other strict health measures. HVAC systems must meet guidelines. Localities must inspect every gym before it opens or within 2 weeks of opening. Localities must enforce regulations. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) August 17, 2020

“Basically the outline is 33 percent capacity,” Cuomo announced Monday. “There are health requirements that are in the guidelines to the ventilation requirements.”

The guidelines require masks to be worn “at all times.”

Cuomo added that localities must inspect facilities before or “within two weeks of their opening to make sure they’re meeting all the requirements.” – READ MORE

