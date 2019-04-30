Andrew Cuomo Accuses Trump of Being Afraid Of The NRA

Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo accused President Donald Trump of being “afraid of the NRA” and said he’s based his gun policies on their suggestions.

“As far as the NRA and the President, look, the President of the United States, for all his bluster, is afraid of the NRA,” he said Tuesday on CNN’s “New Day.”

“It is that simple. We know it’s that simple. The NRA has been a strong political force for many, many years. They’re threatening. They have money. They mobilize people. They’ve been attacking me all my professional career because I had the audacity to call them out.”

Cuomo said Trump was close to crafting lasting policy following the Parkland shooting but claimed the NRA stepped in and interfered.

“The President came close to doing the right thing on this issue of guns. After Parkland, Florida … he appeared rational on the issue of guns for a brief moment in time,” he said.

“After Parkland, Florida, he said, ‘Do we really need assault weapons? Maybe we should raise the age of buying an assault weapon to 21 years old. Why don’t we have universal background checks?’ That was the President of the United States. He even accused a GOP senator of being afraid of the NRA. What happened? 24 hours later, the NRA showed up, they had a conversation with the President, he did a 180 degree turn. He just flipped.”

