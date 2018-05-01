Andrea Mitchell Calls for Apology After Sarah Sanders Was ‘Grossly Insulted’ at WHCD

NBC’s Andrea Mitchell called for an apology to White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders after comedian Michelle Wolf “grossly insulted” her at the White House Correspondents Dinner on Saturday.

Apology is owed to @PressSec and others grossly insulted ny Michelle Wolf at White House Correspondents Assoc dinner which started with uplifting heartfelt speech by @margarettalev – comedian was worst since Imus insulted Clinton’s — Andrea Mitchell (@mitchellreports) April 29, 2018

The New York Times’ Maggie Haberman complimented Sanders for taking the abuse and not walking out as she had every right to do. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1