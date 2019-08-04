And Here It Is: AOC’s Just-Resigned Chief Of Staff Under Federal Investigation

It looks like we have an answer for why Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s chief-of-staff abruptly resigned on Friday; he’s under federal investigation.

According to the New York Post, Saikat Chakrabarti – the architect behind AOC’s meteoric rise from bartender to ball-buster, is being investigated in connection with two political action committees he founded.

The two PACs being probed, Brand New Congress and Justice Democrats, were both set up by Chakrabarti to support progressive candidates across the country. But they funneled more than $1 million in political donations into two private companies that Chakrabarti also incorporated and controlled, according to Federal Election Commission filings and a complaint filed in March with the regulatory agency. In 2016 and 2017, the PACs raised about $3.3 million, mostly from small donors. A third of the cash was transferred to two private companies whose names are similar to one of the PACs — Brand New Congress LLC and Brand New Campaign LLC — federal campaign filings show. –New York Post

As the Post notes, PACs are required to adhere to stringent disclosure rules, while the private companies Chakrabarti funneled money into are not.